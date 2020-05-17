DEMON SLAYER: Manga Series Has Released Its Final Chapter

The highest selling manga of 2020 has reached its conclusion. Hit the jump for more information on the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was created by Koyoharu Gotogue and released on 2016, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. The series follows a young boy named Tanjiro, who must fight past his timid nature and learn to be a demon slayer; in order to cure his sister of being a demon and to avenge his murdered family. The series captured the attention of manga fans across the globe with its unique premise and amazing storyline about family and perserverence.

The manga was such a success, the series spawned an anime, an upcoming film, multiple spin-off manga, and a brand new video game, to name a few, that is set to release in the next couple of years. The original manga itself has created such a following, that it has even done the impossible; by beating One Piece and selling over 60 million copies in a year. This meant that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was the highest selling manga of 2020!

As the series broke its records, it made sure to tell its story and end on a high note. The 24th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump published the final issue of the series. The magazine is also selling a reprinted manuscript of the final chapter for fans, for about $36 USD. However, as the series concludes, an announcement also came that a spin-off mini series would be releasing that focuses on the character Kyojuro Rengoku and will be titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku Gaiden.. With no dates set on the release; stay tuned for more!





