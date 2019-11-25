DEMON SLAYER: Manga Series Is Second Highest Selling Manga After ONE PIECE
One of the biggest hits in anime, in recent memory was Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. A simple shonen series about a young man who trains to slay demons to save his sister from the same curse he's sworn to hunt. The series has garnered not only a new anime series, but an upcoming film. The manga has managed, in the past year, to has sold 10.8 million volumes. While that may not seem too incredible at first, it is when compared to Shueisha's other hit sereis, One Piece, which has been around about 20 years now; and in the past year sold 12.7 million volumes.
Demon Slayer has achieved the feat of being hot on the heels of One Piece, hit the jump to learn more of the numbers in Shueisha's sales this year!
Not many manga can achieve a level of popularity so high, that it can catch up to the longest running manga yet Demon Slayer is breaking all of the molds. Excited y the news? We would love to hear more of your thoughts in the comments!
