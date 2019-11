DEMON SLAYER: Manga Series Is Second Highest Selling Manga After ONE PIECE

One of the biggest hits in anime, in recent memory was Koyoharu Gotouge's. A simple shonen series about a young man who trains to slay demons to save his sister from the same curse he's sworn to hunt. The series has garnered not only a new anime series, but an upcoming film. The manga has managed, in the past year, to has sold 10.8 million volumes. While that may not seem too incredible at first, it is when compared to's other hit sereis,, which has been around about 20 years now; and in the past year sold 12.7 million volumes.Not many manga can achieve a level of popularity so high, that it can catch up to the longest running manga yetis breaking all of the molds. Excited y the news? We would love to hear more of your thoughts in the comments!