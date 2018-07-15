DETECTIVE CONAN Manga Is Going on a Long Seven Week Hiatus

Bad news, folks. The Detective Conan manga is going on a long hiatus to allow its creator to perform several researchers. This hiatus stands to span up to seven weeks, which is nearly two months.

For the many people who are fans of Detective Conan, it’s time to mourn because the manga is going on a seven-week hiatus. That’s a nearly two months in the dark, but fans should relish what is happening because it could make for a better experience.

OK, so from what we’ve come to understand, the manga will take a break from issues 33 to 39 of Weekly Shonen Jump. The break, then, will give Gosho Aoyama, the creator of the manga, some time to conduct some research for his story.

The manga is set to return on the 40th issue of the magazine will see the return of Detective Conan, so there’s nothing to worry about.

What are we going to read until then?

Here’s the thing, Shonen Jump has announced that there’ll be spin-off series known as Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time to keep you occupied for a while. You see, the intention is to use Zero’s Tea Time to satisfy the need of readers whenever the main series is on a break.

Takahiro Arai is the man behind the spin-off series, therefore, it should be worth the read, at least.

Not the first time Detective Conan has taken a break

Earlier this year, the series went on a long hiatus after it was revealed that Aoyama, at the time, required medical treatment. He ended up staying away from writing the manga for several months, but on April 11, it returned and has been going strong since.

Additionally, the 55-year-old went on another research break in October of 2017 and returned in November of that same year. Based on what we’ve seen, then, it’s clear that fans should expect Detective Conan to go on break many times throughout its lifespan.

Never heard of Detective Conan?

In the United States, the manga is primarily known as Case Closed. The decision to change the name in the West is all due to the team not wanting to have a conflict of interest with the well-known Conan comic books.

Now, the series hasn’t taken off in the West as some might have expected, but it’s big in Japan, and that’s good enough.