DIMENSION W: Manga Creator Yuji Iwahara Has Begun A Brand New Series

Legendary manga creator Yuji Iwahara has begun a brand new manga series titled Clevatess - The King of Beasts, the Babe, and Cadaverous Champion ! Hit the jump for more information on this new series!

Iconic manga creator Yuji Iwahara is known for his works on multiple series, including Darker Than Black and Dimension W. One of the most engaging things about the creator is that no matter how many stories are created, Iwahara manages always to create an engaging and original story.

In 2011, Iwahara released his most famous work with Dimension W. The unique science fiction angle is what brought he series to the forefront of the public eye and has even had its own anime! However, although the anime ended way before the conclusion of the manga, Dimension W continued until last year.

Now, Iwahara's newest, Clevatess - The King of Beasts, the Babe, and Cadaverous Champion, work tells the story of an all-powerful lord with the plan to end humanity; however, all of those plans are put on hold due to a baby he must care for. Readers will be able to check out the first volume on the LINE manga app!

With the series' first chapter officially out, now is the best time to check out the brand new series! We would love to hear your thoughts on the manga in the comments section below!





The manga centers on the the titular Clevatess, the lord of all magical beasts, who wields both uncanny intellect and destructive power. Frustrated by the 13 heroes tasked to destroy him, he has decided to be rid of humanity once and for all. However, he has been charged with one nuisance: the care of a newborn human baby. Now the world stands upon the brink of Armageddon, with the obligation of raising one child holding it all back.



Clevatess - The King of Beasts, the Babe, and Cadaverous Champion is out now on the LINE manga app!