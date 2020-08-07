DO NOT SAY MYSTERY: Manga Series Will Be Taking A Multi Month Hiatus This Summer

The four-year running mystery manga Do Not Say Mystery has announced a multiple month hiatus coming for the series. Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming break, for the series!

In 2016, 7SEEDS creator Yumi Tamura launched a one-shot story titled, Do not say mystery. Following the success of the one-shot, a manga was serialized a year later. The series tells the story of a college student who uses his ability to solve mysteries, to help solve the murder of a classmate.

The series was published in the pages of Shogakukan's Monthly Flowers magazine and, as of now, has released six volumes, with seventh releasing on September 10th. The series has been a significant hit for readers as fans of 7SEEDS have been enjoying the next series by Tamura.

In a recent announcement from Monthly Flowers, Tamura's manga will be going on a 3-month hiatus. There was no reason given as to why the award-winning series is taking such a long break, but it can be assumed that research or some time off could be the reason.

With not much more news given, sadly, fans will have to wait until the fall for the series to return. We would love to hear your thoughts on the announcement in the usual spot!





The manga follows mystery-solving college student Totonō Kunō. At the beginning of the story, the police bring him in for questioning on suspicion of the murder of his classmate.



Do not say mystery will resume publication on September 28th!