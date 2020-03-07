DONUTS UNDER A CRESCENT MOON: Yuri Manga Series Announces North American Release

Yuri manga series Donuts Under A Crescent Moon is coming to the west, thanks to Seven Seas Entertainment! Hit the jump to learn more about the series and when it will be hitting shelves!

Sometimes being normal can come as a challenge to someone when they feel like fitting in is nearly impossible. It may feel like a solution will never present itself, that is, however, until it does in the most unexpected of ways.

Shio Usui's Under the Crescent Moon presents this type of question and presents the solution as a love that someone never expected. Usui uses the yuri manga genre to masterfully tell a story about discovery and love with every ounce of heart poured into it.

Due to the care and attention that the series is given, Under the Crescent Moon has become apart of a licensing acquisition with Seven Seas Entertainment, to bring the hit series to North American shelves.

While not much is known yet about the official release date, there has been a confirmation that the series will release sometime in the winter of next year. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new announcement in the comments, and don't forget to mark your calendars!





Uno Hinako throws herself into makeup, fashion, and falling in love, hoping that will make her seem “normal” to the other people at her job. But no matter how hard she tries, she’s a self-doubting mess inside, and her attempts at “normal” romance with men just keep failing. When she starts to think she might be alone forever, a new normal presents itself--in the form of her relationship with Sato Asahi, a level-headed woman who works at her company, which starts as respect until it becomes far more intimate.



Donuts Under A Crescent Moon is planning for a print and digital release of its first volume in February 2021 for $12.99 USA / $16.99 CAN.