DRAGALIA LOST Nintendo Mobile Game Gets Manga Adaptation

Developers Cygames and Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development's action role-playing game, Dragalia Lost , will be getting a manga adaptation. Here is more information on the title.

They state Japanese players make up the 69% of the spending for the game, 16% comes from American players and the other 15% come from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. 60% of the downloads have been made through the App Store and according to SensorTower, Dragalia Lost is ranked in number 19 for downloads among all iOS apps in Japan.

Dragalia Lost grossed $16 million in just two weeks after launch, $13.5 million of the total money came from Japan and the U.S. Dragalia Lost is directed by Hiroki Matsuura, developed by Nintendo EPD and Cygames and is available right now on both the Google Play and App Store.







Nintendo x Cygames' official comic rise of real smartphone action RPG is serialized in omnibus format!