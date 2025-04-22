New Manga Adaptation Of THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGHSCHOOL Arrives Next Month

The May issue of Monthly G Fantasy has revealed that a new manga adaptation of The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series is on the horizon. Hazumi Takeda will return to launch Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Invasion-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Invasion Arc) in the next issue of the magazine, set for release on May 16th, 2025. The new manga will adapt Volume 26 of Tsutomu Satou’s original light novel series.

This announcement coincides with the conclusion of Takeda’s previous manga, Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Ichijō Masaki Tenkō-hen (Masaki Ichijō Transfers Schools Arc), which adapted Volume 19. That series began in G Fantasy in November 2024, with the first collected volume published the same month by Square Enix.

Takeda is no stranger to the Mahōka universe, having previously illustrated Shizoku Kaigi-hen, which ran from March 2020 to September 2024 and was compiled into nine volumes.

Several other manga adaptations have brought various arcs from The Irregular at Magic High School to life. Tsuna Kitaumi’s version of the Yotsuba Keishō-hen (Yotsuba Succession Arc) launched in December 2019 and wrapped up in its third volume in May 2022. Kitaumi also adapted the Double Seven, Kyūkōsen, and Nyūgaku arcs.

The Mahōka franchise, originally written by Tsutomu Satou, began in 2008 and concluded in 2020 with its 32nd novel volume. Two sequel novels followed shortly after. Yen Press currently publishes the light novels and manga adaptations in English, including The Honor Student at Magic High School by Yu Mori.

On the anime side, the franchise began with a 26-episode first season in 2014, followed by the Visitor Arc in 2020. The third anime season began airing in April 2024. The franchise also includes a 2017 feature film, The Girl Who Summons the Stars, and a 2021 adaptation of The Honor Student at Magic High School.

Excitingly, the Yotsuba Succession Arc is also getting its own anime film, scheduled to premiere next winter, bringing another pivotal chapter of the light novels to the screen.

With the Invasion Arc manga debuting soon, longtime fans can look forward to another detailed visual retelling of Satou’s expansive magical world. Will you be reading it?

