DRAGON QUEST: ADVENTURE OF DAI CROSS BLADE Manga Is Coming Next Month

With the new anime coming, a new manga called Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai Cross Blade is coming this October! Hit the jump for all of the details on the new release!

Riku Sanjō and Kôji Inada's Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai series is getting a new resurgence with a brand new anime coming this October. On top of that, a brand new manga by Sanj ō and artist Yūsaku Shibata is also set to release in Shueisha's V Jump magazine on September 19th!

Dragon Quest is a franchise that has spanned multiple forms of media, including video games, where the characters of the franchise have celebrated multiple titles and appearances in games like Jump Force and Super Smash Bros. Beloved by fans around the globe, the return of Dai and his story is being welcomed with open arms.

While the new anime is coming towards the beginning of October, it will not be alone. A brand new manga titled Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai Cross Blade, is also on its way! Created by Yoshikazu Amami, there is not much know about the story, but it is expected to release in the pages of Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine three days before the October 3rd premiere of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai!

For now, fans can check out an official art piece of the manga but there is still time for more news on the series to arrive! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!







In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.



Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai Cross Blade releases in Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine on October 1st!