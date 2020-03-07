DUNGEON TOILET: Manga Series Announces North American Release Through Seven Seas Entertainment

The comedy manga series Dungeon Toilet will be coming to North American shelves thanks to Seven Seas Entertainment. Hit the jump for more info on the series and upcoming release!

Cleaning toilets for a living is already considered one of the dirtiest jobs one could have. But what happens when the toilets are in a dungeon and reside in a fantasy world where cleanliness isn't a top priority? Roots comedy manga, Dungeon Toilet, aims to answer that question.

The hilarious isekai story follows a young man who finds himself on an adventure, with others, to find the perfect toilet. From this point on, of course, the journey is wrought with comedic perils that are beyond compare.

Following the release of the manga, it was unclear whether or not the series would have an official western release. However, following an announcement from North American publishing company, Seven Seas Entertainment, the light-hearted series would, in fact, be making its way to the West!

While not much more has been revealed, there is confirmation that the series would be coming to shelves sometime in spring of next year. Until then, make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





People are often reincarnated into fantasy worlds to answer a higher calling. In this case, that means a quest to find the perfect toilet. Behold as dragon scales are converted into toilet seats and slimes are used as moist wipes in this unique adventure about heroes who truly give a crap.



Dungeon Toilet is planning for a print and digital release of its first volume in April 2021 for $12.99 USA / $16.99 CAN.