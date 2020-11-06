EDENS ZERO: Manga Series Tells Fans To Get Ready For An 'Important Announcement' Next Issue

Fairy Tail creator, Hiro Mashima, announces that a major announcement will be coming to his series, Edens Zero . Hit the jump to check out when to expect the announcement to be published!

Following the end of the long-running and successful shonen series, Fairy Tail, creator Hiro Mashima began a new project. Edens Zero is a newer series that has been publishing in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since 2018.

The series follows a story about a young man who, after meeting his first human in a century, embarks on a brand-new adventure that includes a robot revolution and space travel! As of now, the series has compiled ten volumes and has released nine so far.

Kodansha Comics does an excellent job of bringing the series to many more eyes by including a digital release, along with the published version. Since the series, by all accounts, is still young. The sky is the limit as to how the series will grow and change, as the world of shonen always leaves room for character growth.

In recent news, the 28th issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine declared a "major announcement" is coming for the series in the pages of the next chapter. While no hints have been given, the possibilities are endless. Anything from a new anime, special chapter, or even a crossover could be in the cards.

Edens Zero is setting itself up to grow fast and make sure it is as big as the manga that came before. We would love to hear the thoughts of any fans of the series as the momentum begins to pick up!

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

The major announcement of Edens Zero is coming in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine on June 17th!