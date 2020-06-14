EDENS ZERO: New Anime Series Based On Hiro Mashima's Manga Has Been Announced

Following the success of Fairy Tail , Hiro Mashima began the series Edens Zero . Now it looks like this new series is getting its anime adaption! Hit the jump for more information on the release!

In 2017, mangaka Hiro Mashima, ended the manga, Fairy Tail; the fantasy series ran for just over a decade and had spawned an anime and an upcoming video game. A year after the conclusion of the series, Mashima started a brand new manga series titled, Edens Zero, in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Sunday.

Edens Zero follows a man named Shiki, living his life surrounded by machines. When a young girl named Rebecca and her cat, Happy, end up in the park. Shiki and the other inhabitants begin to incite a robot rebellion that forces the young man to travel the spaceways, with Rebecca.

The manga series has been a significant hit upon release and has proven to be a worthy successor to the series that came before it. In the past week, the most recent chapter of the series told fans to stay tuned for a major announcement.

This past Friday, the major announcement has finally come to pass, revealing that the hit manga will be getting an anime adaption! While not much more has been announced, Mashima said to "Stay tuned for incoming updates!"

With more news on the way, this is exciting for the Edens Zero series! Make sure to share your thoughts or excitement on the new series!

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years!



As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

Edens Zero is coming to television soon!