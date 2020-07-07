ENIALE & DEWIELA: Quirky Manga Series Announces North American Release Through Yen Press

All sorts of manga series are coming to North America this winter. This includes Kamome Shirahama's Eniela & Dewiela ; hit the jump to check out when to expect the series to hit shelves!

In 2012, creator Komome Shirahma launched the hilarious and unique manga series, Eniela & Dewiela. Though the series has only run for three volumes, its entrancing art style and clever writing have made sure that the book will not be forgotten any time soon.

In the story, angels and demons have immense, world-altering abilities; however, the wants and desires of the angel and demon duo Eniela & Dewiela are very much human. Whether it be an argument or a fight over something they both want, the world undoubtedly has to pay some sort of a price.

The series is known for being quite funny, and the artwork is praised for bringing a sexy attitude to the main characters. While the manga has been around for quite some time, the series has never had a western release.

Thankfully, during the Anime Expo Lite virtual event, the series was announced to have a western release this winter through the publishing company Yen Press! While not much more has been revealed, we would've to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





When Eniale the coy angel and Dewiela the serious devil get into frivolous spats, the whole world gets caught up in their antics! Whether it’s wrecking New York in a bid to nab some famous cosmetics, getting into a car chase in Paris over a clothing quarrel, or sinking Tokyo thanks to a zombie outbreak, it’s the advent of an otherworldly duo who are both beautiful and obnoxious!



Eniela & Dewiela is coming to North America in December!