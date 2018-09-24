EROMANGA SENSEI Manga Series Samples 10 Pages From Volume 1

Writing light novels isn't all that easy, especially when youre in high school&and you have to do the cooking and the chores for your shut-in stepsister who's hardly come out of her room the past year! In the light novel business, it's crucial to have the right person illustrating your books to help them sell--and maybe get made into manga and anime! But in a world of online pen names, the author and the illustrator may still not even know each other . . . until one day they realize they've been living in the same house all along! Now the home life of confident writer Masamune Izumi and his reclusive sister Sagiri--aka the artist ''Eromanga Sensei''--will be a drama to compare with their rising careers, their restive fan base, and their rivals in the industry!