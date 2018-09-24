EROMANGA SENSEI Manga Series Samples 10 Pages From Volume 1
Crunchyroll obtained an exclusive from Dark Horse, the English publisher for Eromanga Sensei, the first 10 pages from the manga's Volume 1. The series writen by Tsukasa Fushimi will be out on October 3. Click here to give it a read.
Authors Fushimi, Tsukasa, Kanzaki and Hiro's comedy drama romance manga series, Eromanga Sensei, has shared 10 English pages for everyone to read. Thanks to Crunchyroll, we have a free read.
The official synopsis reads like this:
Writing light novels isn't all that easy, especially when youre in high school&and you have to do the cooking and the chores for your shut-in stepsister who's hardly come out of her room the past year! In the light novel business, it's crucial to have the right person illustrating your books to help them sell--and maybe get made into manga and anime! But in a world of online pen names, the author and the illustrator may still not even know each other . . . until one day they realize they've been living in the same house all along! Now the home life of confident writer Masamune Izumi and his reclusive sister Sagiri--aka the artist ''Eromanga Sensei''--will be a drama to compare with their rising careers, their restive fan base, and their rivals in the industry!
The manga inspired an anime adaptation with the same name that aired from April 2017 to June 2017 with a total of 12 episodes.
Aniplex, Movic, ASCII, Media Works, BS11 and Kinoshita Group Holdings produced it. Aniplex of America licensed it and A-1 Pictures animated the project.
Ryouhei Takeshita directed the project, Takayuki yamaguchi was the sound director and Kiyotaka Ohata wrote the storyboards.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]