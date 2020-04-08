FOR THE KID I SAW IN MY DREAMS: Kei Sanbe's Manga Series Is Approaching Its Conclusion

Kei Sanbe's story of revenge For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams has officially entered the climax of its series. Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming conclusion!

Released in 2017, in the pages of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine, Kei Sanbe's For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams tells the story of a young boy who decides to spend his life preparing his mind and body for revenge against the person who killed his parents. Sanbe is best known for creating the series ERASED.

As of now, the manga has released six compiled volumes and will continue to publish as new chapters are released. The manga has been a major success upon release, even making the shortlist of Stan Lee's Excelsior Award!

In a recent reveal, Young Ace magazine announced that the manga would be officially entering its climax. While there is no set end date for the series, it can be assumed that it will be coming up soon.

With the ending on its way, now is a great time to catch up or reread old chapters! We would love to hear your thoughts on the conclusion in the comments below!





As a young child, Senri Nakajou saw his family murdered before his eyes, and he's lived for revenge ever since. From his daily activities to his studies, everything is about attaining the power and money necessary to find the killer and make him pay-even if it means getting a little dirty himself...



