FORTUNE QUEST: Classic Light Novel Series Reaches Conclusion But Is Planning More Spin-Offs

After three decades in publication, fantasy light novel series Fortune Quest has reached its conclusion. Hit the jump to learn more about the ending and what spin-offs are coming in the future!

In 1989, Mishio Fukazawa launched the fantasy light novel series, Fortune Quest. The series is one of the longest-running light novel series to have been released and has garnered a rather large fanbase for the genre.

Following an unlikely group of friends, the series follows them as they do everything from solve mysteries to treasure hunt. From the success of the light novels, there have been many spin-off novels and even an OVA that released in 1993 and an anime that released in 1997.

Beginning with the original series, which lasted for eight volumes, it then formed into the next stage of the series Shin Fortune Quest, in 1994. After the 20 volume series concluded, Fortune Quest II began publishing in 2012. Now, after 30 years, the series has released its 10th and final volume.

However, this is not the end as two new spin-offs were announced; the first will be titled The Tale of the Lonza Knights and will be set one year after the main story. Another Fortune Story will be the second, and the first chapter has already been written and will publish irregularly. Fukazawa will be writing both series. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Living in the house with Pastel, we meet Clay,Trapp, Kitton, Knoll, Whitey, a baby dragon; and Rumy, an infant sorcerer. Together this odd group become involved in many mysterious adventures from treasure hunting, to searching for a missing person, to challenging a riddle, to many more unexpected quests.



Fortune Quest has released its final volume, and the two spin-offs will be coming soon!