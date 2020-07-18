GHOST REAPER GIRL: Manga Begins Publication On Viz Media's Shonen Jump Service

Akissa Ikeda's Ghost Reaper Girl is officially being published on Viz Media's Shonen Jump service, with the added perk of being able to be read from left to right! Hit the jump to learn more!

A brand new series has recently been released by creator Akissa Ikeda titled Ghost Reaper Girl. Ikeda is best known for the manga Rosario + Vampire, which began publishing in 2004, in the pages of Shueisha's Monthly Shonen Jump. That series was a rousing hit, getting a sequel manga and even an anime.

Ghost Reaper Girl tells the story of a young girl who wants nothing more than to achieve her dream of being an actress. However, being that she is older, it looks like the only thing she has going for her right now is the chance to fight off some very grabby ghosts.

Debuting earlier this week on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app, the series is read, like all manga, from right to left. That being said, since the manga has also released on Viz Media's Shonen Jump Service, that version is meant to be read from left to right. According to Ikeda, the manga was drawn specifically that way.

For now, the series will have a bi-monthly publication and plans to continue its release on the app.





Chloé dreams of being an actress, but her path to success may be closed as she's now twenty-eight with very little to show for it. However, she does happen to have a special occult body type!



Ghost Reaper Girl is available on Viz Media's Shonen Jump service right now!