GINTAMA: Manga Announced To Continue In A Digital Format
Gintama began in 2004 and was created by Hideaki Sorachi and was a satirical manga that ran in the pagses of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. The series was so successful it even had volumes printed in English and also had a successful anime and live action adaption. When the series ended last year it made many fans understadably disappointed. A series that fun could not leave without being missed. But while it has ended, new news coming out of Shueisha's Jump Giga magazine has revealed that it is not, in fact the end!
When Gintama ended its run in Weekly Shonen Jump, many fans were understandably discouraged at the news. Well now it appears the ending was more of a hiatus!
News came out from the magazine that the series would "continue" in the Gintama app. Does this mean a full fledged return? Maybe some kind of a topical joke? No further news has been revealed but stay tuned and share your thoughts in the comments about this supposed return of Gintama!
