GIRLS' LAST TOUR Author Is Creating A New Manga Series

The Monthly Comic Cune magazine launched its February 2019 issue and revealed that the Girls' Last Tour creator, Tsukumizu, is coming up with a new manga series titled Shimeji Simulation. The new manga series will debut in the magazine's next March 2019 issue shipping on January 26.



The manga is described as a "poetic and surreal heartwarming everyday 4-panel" series. A clear file of the new project will be attached to the magazine and will be the cover feature with color opening pages. The Girls' Last Tour manga was published by Shinchosha in the Kurage Bunch magazine from February 21, 2014 to January 12, 2018 and has 6 volumes. Yen Press has the North American license and has 5 volumes out right now, the sixth and final volume will be out on February 19.



The anime series ran from October 6, 2017 to December 22, 2017 and has 12 episodes in total. White Fox is the studio that animated it, Takaharu Ozaki was the director, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu wrote the script, Kenichiro Suehiro produced the music and Sentai Filmworks hold the North American license.







