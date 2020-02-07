GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY II: DAI KATANA Light Novel Series Coming To North America

Another installment in the hit Goblin Slayer franchise, Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana , will have a North American release through Yen Press. Hit the jump for more on the announcement.

Beginning as a light novel and then a manga, the dark fantasy series, Goblin Slayer, was created by Kumo Kagyu, while Kōsuke Kurose wrote the manga. Both series continue to be published with the light novel having 12 volumes and the manga having 9.

Following the success of the series in print, the property was later adapted into the world of anime. The series premiered in 2018 and ran for 12 episodes. However, an animated film was related in 2020 titled Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown.

The manga has also had its fair share of spin-offs that feature either a prequel story or different characters. The most recent to be released is titled, Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana. Which follows the Sword Maiden ten years before the events of the main story.

The story is written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by lack as they chronicle the Sword Maiden's journey to slay the Demon King. In a recent licensing deal, it has been revealed that Yen Press will now be able to bring this epic story to the west!

No release date has been sent yet, but the company's panel at Anime Expo Lite may reveal more information on the upcoming release. Make sure to mark your calendars and share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Not a soul knows how the death and destruction started. Only one thing is certain—it came from the north. Deep within the Dungeon of the Dead is where the the Demon King resides and the only hope humanity has of defeating this great evil rests on the shoulders of a handful of adventurers. This tale of Sword Maiden's past smells of ash and sounds like the ringing of bare steel.



Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana is coming soon, and the Yen Press Panel at Anime Expo Lite will be held on July 3rd!