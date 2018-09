GOBLIN SLAYER's Spinoff Novel Will Be Getting A Manga

has announced that the novel series,, will be getting a new manga adaptation.will serialize the manga series in itsapp and themagazine, Takashi Minakuchi will be drawing for the series.The light novel series is drawn by Noboru Kannatsuki, has been ongoing since February 2016 with a total of 7 volumes and it is published by, English publisher isThe franchise has two other manga series:andis written by Kosuke Kurose, it's currently ongoing since May 2016 with a total of 4 volumes and it is published by, English publisher isis written by Kento Eida, it's currently ongoing since September 2017 with a total of 1 volume and it is published by, English publisher is