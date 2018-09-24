GOBLIN SLAYER's Spinoff Novel Will Be Getting A Manga
Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan has announced that the novel series, Goblin Slayer Gaiden 2: Tsubanari no Daikatana, will be getting a new manga adaptation.
Author Kumo Kagyu's Japanese dark fantasy light novel series, Goblin Slayer, will be getting a new manga series. Here is more information on the staff behind the new series.
Square Enix will serialize the manga series in its Manga Up! app and the Gangan GA magazine, Takashi Minakuchi will be drawing for the series.
The light novel series is drawn by Noboru Kannatsuki, has been ongoing since February 2016 with a total of 7 volumes and it is published by SB Creative, English publisher is Yen Press.
The franchise has two other manga series: Goblin Slayer and Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One.
GS is written by Kosuke Kurose, it's currently ongoing since May 2016 with a total of 4 volumes and it is published by Square Enix, English publisher is Yen Press.
Year One is written by Kento Eida, it's currently ongoing since September 2017 with a total of 1 volume and it is published by Square Enix, English publisher is Yen Press.
The Goblin Slayer anime will premiere on October 7.
