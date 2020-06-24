GOLGO 13: Japan's Longest Running Manga Is Back After COVID-19 Hiatus

After its first hiatus in over 50 years, Golgo 13 has officially returned to bring new volumes of its hit manga to fans. Hit the jump for more details on when to expect the return of the series!

Beginning in 1968, Takao Saito's Golgo 13 was Japan's answer to James Bond. The series was initially published in the pages of Shogakukan's Big Comic magazine, where it continues to release new chapters, and has run for 196 volumes and counting!

The series puts the character of Golgo 13 in various high stakes challenges that push his training to its limits. The manga has always had a broad audience, even releasing two live-action films, an anime, and OVA. The most recent being his anime that released in 2008.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread throughout Japan, an announcement was made that the series would have to go on its first hiatus in over 50 years! To keep fans engaged during the time between new volumes, Shogakukan released a "Pandemic" collection, which put together three chapters that had Golgo 13 facing off against bioterrorism.

While the wait has been long, it appears that fans have reached the light at the end of the tunnel. In the most recent issue of Big Comic magazine, the announcement came that Golgo 13 would be returning from hiatus, this July!

With the longest-running series back on track, fans can get ready for more daring adventures from Japan's favorite super spy. Make sure to share your thoughts on the return in the usual spot!

Golgo 13, also known by the pseudonym Duke Togo, is a professional assassin. His age and birthplace are unknown and there is no consensus in the worldwide intelligence community as to his true identity. Most of his jobs are completed through the use of a customized, scoped M16 rifle. Besides Duke Togo, Golgo 13's other aliases include Tadashi Togo and Togo Rodriguez.

Golgo 13 returns to publication on July 10th!