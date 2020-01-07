GOOD JOB: Horishi Motomiya's Most Recent Manga Has Entered Its Final Arc

Creator of long-running manga series, Salaryman Kintaro, Hiroshi Motomiya's Good Job manga series has officially entered its final arc. Hit the jump for more information on what's next!

In 1965, mangaka Hiroshi Motomiya came onto the scene as an artist in the industry. Not long after his debut, multiple series that he has created have reached such a high level of success, that the projects have had booth live-action and anime adaptions. This includes series such as Otogaki and Katsu Fūtarō!!, which released a live-action film late last year.

One of Motomiya's more successful and longest-running manga, Salaryman Kintaro, debuted in 1994, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine. The success of the series included multiple spin-offs, anime, live-action dramas, and even a live-action film!

One of his more recent manga series, which was written by Hiroshi Takano, is titled Good Job. Releasing in 2018, the series takes Motomiya's slice of life storytelling and decades to cover multiple occupations in one series. Looking at what life is like form many different people in very different situations. As of now, the series has released four compiled volumes.

Coming from a recent reveal in the latest issue of Young Jump magazine, the Good Job manga has officially entered its final arc. While this does not guarantee a date that the series will end, it does give fans an idea to start preparing for the finale. Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

The manga series is an omnibus about various occupations. The tagline reads, "Tax collectors, deliverymen, nurses... this goes out to all the working adults!"

Good Job is still being published on Shueisha's Young Jump magazine.