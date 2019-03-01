GOODBYE! FANTASY WORLD REINCARNATION Manga Series Changes Magazine

Authors Kenji Saitou and Parabola's fantasy shounen manga series, Goodbye! Fantasy World Reincarnation , has announced its shift of magazine. Here are the details on the change.

The official Shonen Magazine R has announced that authors Kenji Saito and Porabora's fantasy manga series Goodbye! Isekai Tensei will be shifting magazines to the Monthly Shonen Magazine. The latest January issue of the magazine states that this new change will take place with the March issue coming out on February 6. The next issue, which is the February version, will have an "introduction feature" and a short manga.



Fantasy World Reincarnation has been published by the Shounen Magazine R since December 20, 2017 and launched its first compiled book volume on June 2018, the second will be out on February 8, 2019. The story follows a basic Isekai anime where the main character opens up a door that lead into another world where he can be a hero.



Reincarnation's writer, Saito, is also the writer behind ecchi harem manga series Trinity Seven. That manga series debuted in the Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Its 19th compiled book volume will be published by Kadokawa on July 9.







Yuuya Kamigasaki is a normal, 17-year-old high school student. But suddenly, a princess who calls herself Angelia Eight Gransia appears before him from another world.