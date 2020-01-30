GUARDIAN OF THE WITCH: New English Translation Coming Along With DEATH NOTE One Shot
Shonen Jump has recently announced some very exciting news for its western fans as two new manga will be getting the English translation treatment! The first manga to be getting the translation will be a brand new stroy, created by Asahi Sakano, titled Guardian of the Witch. The second manga will feature creators, Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, returning to the world of Death Note with an 87-page one shot manga that features Ryuk's death note returning to the human world.
New Guardian of the With and Death Note one shot will be getting an English translation soon. Hit the jump for more info on the new releases!
Excited for the new translations? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The new manga will be releasing the english translation on the Shonen Jump website is Sunday and Monday.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]