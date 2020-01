GUARDIAN OF THE WITCH: New English Translation Coming Along With DEATH NOTE One Shot

New Guardian of the With and Death Note one shot will be getting an English translation soon. Hit the jump for more info on the new releases!

Shonen Jump has recently announced some very exciting news for its western fans as two new manga will be getting the English translation treatment! The first manga to be getting the translation will be a brand new stroy, created by Asahi Sakano, titled. The second manga will feature creators, Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, returning to the world ofwith an 87-page one shot manga that features Ryuk's death note returning to the human world.Excited for the new translations? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The new manga will be releasing the english translation on the Shonen Jump website is Sunday and Monday.