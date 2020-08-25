HARUKANA RECEIVE: Hit Volleyball Manga Announces Conclusion In September

Hit sports manga Harukana Receive has announced that it will be serving its last chapter sometime next month. Hit the jump to learn more about the conclusion of the volleyball series!

Being an island country, Japan has no shortage of beaches for people to participate in multiple forms of beach and water sports. Many creative minds have also made a point of creating stories around the ocean and how it affects the people that inhabit that environment.

Nyoijizai's Harukana Receive is an excellent example of a creative mind bringing to life one of the beachside staples, volleyball. Since sports manga is such a popular genre, the story about a shorter girl taking up volleyball again was a significant success in its first chapter in 2015.

Since its release, the series has even spawned an anime series that has an English dub that has streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation! However, following five years in publication, Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Forward will be concluding its series with a cover on the magazine for its final chapter and a full-color opening page!

With the series ending, could there be a sequel or follow-up chapter? We would love to hear your thoughts on the conclusion in the comments below!





When high schooler Haruka moves to Okinawa, she finds herself enamored with the beach right outside her front door and resolves to form a volleyball team with her cousin, Kanata. However, because she's so short, Kanata gave up on volleyball ages ago. Can Haruka get her to take up the sport again in time for the junior tournament?



Harukana Receive will be ending in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Forward on September 24th, and the final compiled volume will ship on October 12th!