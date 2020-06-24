HELL'S PARADISE: JIGOKURAKU Spin-Off Of Manga Series Announces Its Conclusion

Based on the action series of the same name, the comedic spin-off of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku , has revealed that the series has concluded. Hit the jump for more information on the recent ending!

Beginning in 2018, on the website of Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku presents the idea of what keeps a person alive, even when facing death? The series has run for ten volumes so far and continues to come out with new volumes.

The story centers around a ninja whose training has made him a near superhuman. While this may be the dream of many, it proves to be a mild hassle as the man tries every chance to be executed for his crimes but manages to survive each time. What could be holding him back? On his journey to find the secret to immortality, this ninja may be able to be absolved for his crimes and return to the one thing that has kept him alive.

The series' unique premise has pulled in a rather intrigued fanbase. As more chapters release, more readers flock to the book, which bodes well for the future of the series. The manga has already spawned a spin-off book!

Sharing the same name as the main series, but written in a different character style, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku takes a more comedic approach to the story. Written by Osashi, the series has now released 20 chapters so far.

In a recent reveal, on the Jump+ website, Osashi announced that the manga would be concluding by the end of the month. While many fans have loved the light-hearted tone of the spin-off, it appears all good things must come to an end. Make sure to share your thoughts on the conclusion in the comments!

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will release its final chapter on June 29th!