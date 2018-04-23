Here Are The Top Selling Manga Volumes In Japan For The Month Of March

Last month saw One Piece continue its dominance of the marketplace, selling nearly 900,000 copies of its 88th volume. Those rumors of Oda having some exceptionally pricey oddities in his home besides the shark-themed toilet featured in an old issue of Jump Ryu magazine certainly seem more plausible when you think about just how much money the mangaka is earning.



Still, it's nice to see other series like Kimi no Todoke placing fairly high given that the 30th volume was the title's conclusion.



Continue through the list below for a look at the Top 20 best-selling manga titles in Japan last month.

Top-Selling Manga In Japan March 2018 (20-16)

20. 163,698 Tsubaki-chou Lonely Planet Vol.10

19. 169,302 Kimi ni Todoke Vol.30 Special Edition

18. 170,175 Ahiru no Sora Vol.49

17. 179,566 Dragon Ball Super Vol.5

16. 185,961 Major 2nd Vol.13



Believe it or not, the Dragon Ball Super manga isn't the powerhouse that was Dragon Ball (fun fact, there was originally no manga titled Dragon Ball Z, the series was first released, all the way through the Buu saga under the Dragon Ball title). Whether its sales pick up after the title progresses beyond where the anime left off will be interesting to see.



Top-Selling Manga In Japan March 2018 (15-11)

15. 187,580 Grand Blue Vol.10

14. 199,381 Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen Vol.4

13. 204,151 Hoozuki no Reitetsu Vol.26

12. 213,667 Yakusoku no Neverland Vol.8

11. 222,664 Kimi ni Todoke Vol.30



If you combined the sales of the special edition version of Kimi ni Todoke's 30th volume, with the regular volume's sales, it would actually place #3 on the list. Of course, fans of the manga are likely wondering what the chances are for a third season of the anime, given the fact that the series is complete and thus, doesn't need any promoting.



Top-Selling Manga In Japan March 2018 (10-06)

10. 224,948 Mahoutsukai no Yome Vol.9

09. 225,731 Golden Kamuy Vol.13

08. 234,877 Diamond no Ace Act II Vol.11

07. 243,442 Ao no Exorcist Vol.21

06. 296,154 One Punch-Man Vol.16



Speaking of titles that have fans wondering about the status of their anime adaptations, One Punch-Man Vol. 16 enters the list at #6, with 296, 154 sales. Season Two was announced back in September 2016 and other than the fact that J.C. Staff would be taking over from Madhouse, there's been no news on the second season.



Also in this grouping are The Ancient Magus' Bride, Blue Exorcist, Golden Kamuy (which just debuted its anime adaptation this Spring) and the sequel to Ace of Diamond. All of these titles have had anime adaptations at one point or another.

