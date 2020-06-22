HERO MASK: Original Anime Series Will Be Launching A New Spin-Off Manga

After two highly successful seasons on Netflix, the high momentum mystery series, Hero Mask , has revealed that a manga spin-off is coming! Hit the jump to find out when to be able to read the new series!

The original anime series, Hero Mask, premiered on Netflix back in 2018. The action/mystery series was developed at Studio Pierrot and was written and directed by Hiroyasu Aoki and ran for two seasons.

The series follows a hot-blooded officer on a mystery to stop a murderer, while also tackling the problem of masks that give people superpowers. While the series deals with multiple different genres at once, the balance works in the series favor, making it a hit on the streaming service.

The 24 episode anime featured a lot of stunning animations to match the superpowers that were on display with the series. At first, the average viewer may have assumed that the series was based on a comic of sorts; however, the series had never crossed onto that platform; until now!

In a recent announcement from manga creator Wakaiki, a brand new spin-off manga titled, Hero Mask: A Lost Memory, is coming to the LINE Manga app! The creator announced the reveal in a tweet, with original artwork.

Scheduled to publish this summer, the reveal comes just in time, as the manga gears up for a release on Japanese television, for the first time. Make sure to check out the new post below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Now there's a mysterious Mask before James Blood, and the man behind it is one that shouldn't exist. What is the mystery surrounding this mask...?

So begins an action-packed crime story set in a beautiful city!

Hero Mask: A Lost Memory will publish on the LINE Manga app on July 7th!