HI SCORE GIRL Manga Set To End Towards The End Of September

"The story of the "90s arcade romantic comedy" manga begins in 1991, during the heyday of the 2D fighting game boom. Sixth-grader Haruo spends practically his entire day at an arcade in the seedy part of town, oblivious to the world around him. However, one day at his usual arcade, he encounters Akira, his female classmate with good grades and money. She may look out of place at the arcade, but she is actually a top-class gamer. Akira completely outmatches Haruo in one Street Fighter II round after another, and their relationship develops from this unlikely encounter." This is the bio for the popular manga series Hi Score Girl which has garnered quite a loyal following for a romance series with a very unique lure in the realm of 90's video games. It was recently announced in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan that Rensuke Oshikiri's manga series would be coming to an end at the end of September.







The series began in 2010 in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan and also spawned ten compiled volumes and an anime series that premiered this past July. Expect the Hi Score Girl series to end on September 25th.