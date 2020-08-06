HIKARI-MAN: The Long Running Hideo Yamamoto Manga Series Finally Concludes Serialization

Hideo Yamamoto's long-running manga Hikari-Man will no longer be serialized. With the series being on and off of hiatus, this should allow more time for it to be well-made. Hit the jump for more info!

Hideo Yamamoto is a mangaka known for multiple, successful, manga. Possibly is most well known is the series Ichi the Killer, which spawned numerous live-action versions and a video game! He is also credited with creating other series such as Humunculous, Voyeur, and Hikari-Man.

Hikari-Man launched back in 2014, in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits and told the story of a young PC modder who finds that one day he can control static electricity and conduct it better than most. With its unique premise and style, the series has always managed to stick out among the crowd.

The series, however, has had multiple hiatuses in its publication. One such break, taking two years before returning, form 2016 to 2018. Another break took place for a few months in 2019, while the most recent occurred in February. As of now, the series is on track for a March return.

Earlier this year, it was also announced that the series would be releasing its 8th and final volume this fall. As the conclusion begins to approach, Weekly Big Comic Spirits and Yamamoto will also be ending the series' serialization. There was no confirmation as to whether or not the next chapter would release in the magazine's next issue.

The series has run for quite some time but has always managed to keep a loyal fanbase. While it may be hard to gauge when the next chapter releases, the fans will be there waiting until the end of the line. Make sure to share your thoughts on the series in the comments!

The story follows Hikari Shirochi, an ordinary high school boy whose hobbies are games and PC-modding. In the first chapter, mysterious phenomena occur to his body, which conducts static electricity unusually well.

Hikari-Man will be concluding this fall.