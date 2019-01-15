HOW MANY KILOGRAMS ARE THE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT? Manga Gets Anime Adaptation
Authors Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM's comedy ecchi manga series How Many Kilograms are the Dumbbells You Lift is developing an anime adaptation. The ecchi series has also revealed the staff and some of the cast behind the project. There is no release date on the anime.
Authors Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM's comedy ecchi manga series, How Many Kilograms are the Dumbbells You Lift?, is getting an anime adaptation. Here are the details on the new project.
Staff
Director: Mitsue Yamazaki
Series Composition: Fumihiko Shimo
Chara Design: Ai Kikuchi
Studio: Doga Kobo
Cast
Ai Fairouz as Hibiki Sakura
Sora Amamiya as Akemi Souryuuin
The official site for the anime adaptation of the manga is dumbbell-anime.jp. The manga series has been serialized by the Ura Sunday magazine since August 5, 2016 and has 50 chapters out right now. There is no official English translation for the manga.
The story basically follows these two girls Hibiki and Akemi, who eventually end up training together in the near-by gym. Akemi has a muscle fetish, the story throws in a male trainer that the girls like and thus the series becomes an ecchi comedy.
Sakura Hibiki is your average high school girl, with a voracious appetite. Noticing her clothes tightening in lieu of her slowly expanding waistline she decides to look into enrolling in the nearby gym. There she runs into a girl from her grade named Souryuuin Akemi.
Akemi, who has a muscle fetish tries to get Hibiki to enroll in the gym despite its high ratio of macho men. Thankfully a beautiful trainer, Machio, appears and unknowingly convinces her to enroll and start her quest to a great body.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]