HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Volume 2 Gets A Release Date Of October 16
Seven Seas Entertainment has shared the release date and other details of the ecchi manga series, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord.
Authors Yukiya Murasaki and Naoto Fukuda's action ecchi isekai manga series, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, will release its second volume on October 16. Here is more information on the series.
Volume 2 has a release date of October 16, a page count of 180, it is 5 inches x 7.125 and has a price tag of $12.99.
Garrison Denim is in charge of the translation, the adaptation is done by Lora Gray and Charles Pritchett does the lettering.
This is the official synopsis Seven Seas presents:
Ever since Takuma woke up in the world of his favorite fantasy MMO, he’s had to play the part of the big bad demon lord. Now, with busty Elf Shera and cute cat-girl Rem by his side, Takuma is ready to go on his very first quest! But when their quest turns out to be a trap, the trio might be in over their heads…
The volume can be found in the following retailers: RightStuf, Book Walker, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM!, Chapters Indigo, Indiebound, Powell's and Walmart. Pre-ordering is available.
The manga series is an adaptation from the novel series, which has 10 volumes out right now. The anime series of the same name has finalized its first season with 12 episodes. Here is our review of the finale.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]