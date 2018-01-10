HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Volume 2 Gets A Release Date Of October 16

Authors Yukiya Murasaki and Naoto Fukuda's action ecchi isekai manga series, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , will release its second volume on October 16. Here is more information on the series.

Seven Seas Entertainment has shared the release date and other details of the ecchi manga series, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord.



Volume 2 has a release date of October 16, a page count of 180, it is 5 inches x 7.125 and has a price tag of $12.99.



Garrison Denim is in charge of the translation, the adaptation is done by Lora Gray and Charles Pritchett does the lettering.



This is the official synopsis Seven Seas presents:

Ever since Takuma woke up in the world of his favorite fantasy MMO, he’s had to play the part of the big bad demon lord. Now, with busty Elf Shera and cute cat-girl Rem by his side, Takuma is ready to go on his very first quest! But when their quest turns out to be a trap, the trio might be in over their heads…