I AM A HERO Samples Several Pages From Its 8th Volume
Thanks to anime distributor, Crunchyroll, fans can check out a sample of Hanazawa's drama series, I Am a Hero. The company has several pages from the manga available online for anyone to read. The series will be continuing next month and Dark Horse will release the eighth volume on November 7. Click here to check out the sample.
Author Kengo Hanazawa's drama horror psychological seinen manga series, I Am a Hero, has shared several pages from its 8th volume for fans to enjoy. Check out a sneak peek at what is to come.
The manga series has finalized publishing, it started on April 2009 and ended on February 2017. The series has 22 volumes with a total of 264 chapters out. Big Comic Spirits did the serialization. Dark Horse has the North American license and has been publishing in omnibus format since April 26, 2016.
I Am a Hero has been nominated for a Manga Taisho Award three times and won the 58th Shogakukan Manga Award back in 2013. The series has sold more than 4 million copies. The main characters are: Hideo Suzuki and Hiromi Hayakari.
Insecure 35-year-old Hideo Suzuki is forced to work as a mangaka's assistant when his own series fails due to low sales. As he struggles through a mundane life plagued by hallucinations, he comes to realize that his relationship with his girlfriend isn't that great, suspecting that she may be cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend. After confronting her about the possible affair, however, Hideo feels bad about his inquisition and decides to visit her house to apologize.
But the world as he knows is about to be overturned. At first, not much seems to have changed, but he soon realizes that society has become a living nightmare, as the horrifying reality of what is taking place around him finally begins to sink in.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]