I DON'T KNOW HOW TO GIVE BIRTH: Autobiographical Manga About Motherhood Is Available Now Through Yen Press

To say childbearing is hard can easily considered understatement. For those that may need a better explanation, Yen Press has released I Don't Know How To Give Birth in the west! Hit the jump for more!

Everyone around the world can agree to one undeniable fact: Motherhood is incredibly difficult. From the time in the womb till the end of time itself, being a mom can be one of the most stressful and rewarding experiences a woman can go through.

While saying how hard it can sometimes be, people need an explanation of what it can be like. Thankfully manga creator Ayami Kazama is here to help give a picture of the stresses of being a first-time mother with her autobiographical manga; I Don't Know How To Give Birth.

While the story adds a lot of humor, there is also a lot of heart, and now the book is officially available to purchase on the Yen Press website! At a $15.00 price stage, this would make a perfect gift for manga fans that are first-time moms!

Do you plan on reading the new story? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below!

Follow a manga artist on her maternal journey as she learns the ins and outs of pregnancy and childbirth—and the impossibility of finding comfy maternity underwear!



I Don't Know How to Give Birth! is available now. Check it out here: https://t.co/EljfgL905I pic.twitter.com/tmj2EMd7qP — Yen Press (@yenpress) August 20, 2020

A humorous and heartfelt autobiographical comic essay of a manga artist new to the challenges of motherhood! Follow her journey as she learns the ins and outs of pregnancy and childbirth-and the impossibility of finding comfy maternity underwear!



I Don't Know How To Give Birth is available now through Yen Press!