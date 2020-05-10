ID: INVADED #BRAKE-BROKEN Is Officially Ending With Its Next Chapter

The manga adaption of the hit anime, ID: Invaded #Brake-Broken will be ending, officially, in its next chapter. Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming conclusion!

Based on the hit anime that was released early this year, ID: Invaded #Brake-Broken is a manga adaption that premiered back in October of last year in the pages of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine. The series was created by Yuki Kodama and Otaro Maijo, who both worked on the anime when it came out.

The manga follows a genius detective who wakes up next to a dead body. Unaware of where he is, he decides to take on the case of solving her death. Since the anime's release, the show has reached a wider audience mainly because the show aired on Funimation as it released in Japan.

While the manga has been a major success, all good things must come to an end as the announcement has come that the series will be concluding in its next chapter. The news comes from Young Ace magazine; however, fans can expect the book to release through Yen Press in February of next year.

Would you like a continuation of the story? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





When Sakaido wakes up in a strange room next to a dead girl, there are only two things he knows for sure—1) he's a brilliant detective, and 2) he has to solve the mystery of Kaeru's death. What surprises await the brilliant detective in this strange, new world?



ID: Invaded #Brake-Broken will ending in Kadokawa's Young Ace Magazine on November 4th!