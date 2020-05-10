I'M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS: Hit Yuri Story Is Out Now On Digital Thanks To Seven Seas Entertainment

The hit yuri manga, I'm in Love with the Villainess is officially out in the west in digital! Hit the jump for more information on the release!

Love can come for anyone, and it can come from anywhere. It can even come in the form of a video game character! I'm in Love with the Villainess is a yuri story from creators Inori and Hanagata; it tells the story of a young girl who decides to find love her own way when being transported into one of her favorite video games.

When tasked with having to romance the male characters in the game, the young lady decides to go her own way and romance the main antagonist. Because of the character's daring nature and the tone of the story, the title has become one of the best stories of the genre to have come out recently!

Now, with the help of Seven Season Seas Entertainment, fans of the story in the west will be able to read it thanks to the story being officially available in digital! Available where most books are sold online, only the first volume is available at this time.

There is a confirmation that the second volume of the series should be available later this year, but for now, fans will be able to enjoy the first one where ever they would like. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series in the comments below!





After waking up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, office worker Rei is determined to romance Claire—the antagonist—instead of the game’s male leads.



I'm in Love With the Villainess is out now on digital for $14.99!