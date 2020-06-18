IMMORTAL HOUNDS: Manga Series Announces It Has Entered The "Final Station" Of Its Final Arc

The ultra-violent manga, Immortal Hounds , has announced that the book is one step closer to concluding its final arc. Hit the jump for more information on how close they are to the conclusion!

In 2013, Ryo Yasohachi released the series, Immortal Hounds, in the pages of Kadokawa's Harta magazine. The series used violence as a story tool by creating a world where no one truly dies; however, if they get sick or injured, they can simply kill themselves and return completely fine. As a disease begins to circulate that causes people to be unable to return after their apparent suicides, the conspiracies start to unravel.

The manga recently changed its name to Immortal Ridge, while still following the same storyline. As of now, the manga has released six compiled volumes and has been well into its final arc since.

The series is probably best known for all of the intense violence and gunplay that shows off the artistic talent used in the book. However, while the manga has been around for so long, and an admitted hit, there has yet to be any news on a potential anime adaption.

However, maybe the future could hold some form of animated homage as the series has recently announced it has reached the final station of the book's final arc. With that, the seventh compiled volume will also announce that the series has entered the final arc.

With the series coming to an end, fans will be able to catch up on the previously released volumes before reading the conclusion. Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

In another reality, humans never die. If they get sick or injured, they simply “kill” themselves and immediately come back to life. But then a mysterious disease, Ressurrection Deficiency Syndrome, starts spreading through the populace via Vectors. A task force is determined to solve the mystery of RDS but a group of escape artists hamper their efforts.

