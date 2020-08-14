IMMORTAL HOUNDS: Manga Series Will Be Reaching Its Climax This Fall

This fall will see the end of the science-fiction/action manga series Immortal Hounds . While there is no official release date set, hit the jump to learn what is to come!

Immortal Hounds is a sci-fi action series that began publishing in Kadokawa's Harta magazine in 2013. Ryo Yasohachi created the series and, as of now, has published a total of six compiled volumes.

While the series has never had an anime adaption, the manga has managed to pull in a very loyal fanbase thanks to its dynamic artwork and amazingly violent action. 2018 even saw the release of a side story titled Immortal Ridge.

Previously, it was announced that the main series would be approaching its climax, though there had not been an official date given at the time. However, fans can finally expect when the series to end with the latest announcement from Harta that the series would conclude with the October issue of the magazine.

For now, it has been confirmed that the final chapter will be a longer one, and the seventh volume will be its last. Make sure to share your thoughts on the series and the conclusion in the comments below!





In another reality, humans never die. If they get sick or injured, they simply “kill” themselves and immediately come back to life. But then a mysterious disease, Ressurrection Deficiency Syndrome, starts spreading through the populace via Vectors. A task force is determined to solve the mystery of RDS but a group of escape artists hamper their efforts.



Immortal Hounds will conclude on October 15th!