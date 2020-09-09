IMPOSSIBILITY DEFENSE: The Supernatural Crime Drama Series Is Approaching Its Conclusion

The suspenseful crime thriller Impossibility Defense is about to commit its last crime, concluding! Hit the jump to find out when fans can pick up the final volume of the series!

Crime is a topic in media that never gets old, and as the world of true crime continues to grow in popularity, the need for mysteries is growing as well. In Japan, supernatural murder mysteries are one of the more common stories that are told; however, what makes them special is how they are consistently unique from one another.

Initially published in the pages of Shueisha's Grand Jump magazine in 2013, Yuya Kanzaki and Arata Miyatsuki's Impossibility Defense tells the story of a killer with the power to kill through suggestion. The problem is that no one can place him as the murderer even though he is found at the crime scenes! The manga has been a massive hit since its debut and has published 11 volumes so far while also spawning a live-action film in 2018!

Since the series has been out, the fan praise for it has never stopped and has seen it through to the end, which is a lot sooner than many would expect! According to the most recent compiled volume for the series, the 12th volume that will release next year will conclude the series.

While not much is known as far as a release date, it is expected the volume will ship around springtime. Make sure to share your thoughts on the conclusion in the comments below!





The suspense manga centers on Tadashi Usobuki, a man who wears a black suit and is able to kill others through the power of suggestion and by warping their thoughts. Although Tadashi often appears at the scene of the crime of these unnatural deaths, no one is able to prosecute him because police can never find any proof.



The 12th and final volume of Impossibility Defense will ship out in early spring of next year!