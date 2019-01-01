J-Novel Club Lands Licenses With 3 New Manga Series
The North American licensor, J-Novel Club, has announced the license acquisition of three new manga titles. I Shall Survive Using Potions!, The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! and Animeta! manga. These new series have their first chapter available for fans to read and check out in J-Novel Club's site.
The digital publishing company, J-Novel Club, has licensed three manga titles and opened up an online manga reader for fans to enjoy the titles anywhere. Here is more information.
I Shall Survive Using Potions! has been written by FUNA since 2015 and has 3 light novel volumes out right now with 135 web novel chapters in total. Kodansha and Syosetu are the original publishers. The magna series is based on these light novels, J-Novel Club will be releasing the manga in digital format as well.
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! has been written by Gamei Hitsuji since 2013 and has 176 chapters out right now in its web novel format. Syosetu is the original publisher and the manga series is based off it. J-Novel Club is publishing it in physical format. The Japanese manga launched in December 2016.
Animeta! ha been written by Yaso Hanamura since June 22, 2015 with serialization by Morning Two. It has 4 volumes out right now. J-Novel Club is publishing it in digital format with T. Emerson as its translator.
