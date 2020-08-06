JIGOKUDO SPIRITUAL WORLD COMMUNICATION: First Season Of The Supernatural Series Has Concluded

Supernatural series Jigokudo Spiritual World Communication revealed that the first season of the manga has concluded. Hit the jump for more info on the books, and to find out when to expect season 2!

Whenever anyone sees elementary school students Tetsushi, Ryouchi, and Shiina, trouble is not far behind. Always up to no good, the trio is known for their bad reputation, usually to the detriment of others. One day, they decide to take things to the next level by helping the spirit of a murder victim find peace, after walking into the store, Jigokudo.

Jigokudo Spiritual World Communication began as a novel series, in 1996, written by Hinowa Kozuki. The manga adaption of the books was released in 2008, in the pages of Kadokawa's Good! Afternoon magazine, written by Kozuki and drawn by Mimori. The series was a huge success and even managed to branch off into multiple different mediums.

As the novel was making its rounds, Hiroyuki Nasu brought his directorial skills to the series in a live-action film, based on the novels, released in 1996. In that same year, TOEI Animation and Trans Arts brought a two-episode anime to the small screen! However, by the time the manga had released, no new episodes had been released for over ten years.

In 2018, the manga had entered the final arc of its first season. However, after two years, the series had finally completed the season. With season one closed, the announcement came that the second season would return this fall. That being said, not much more information has been given yet.

After over 20 years, the franchise continues to go on strong. It is great to see that more new stories are still coming, hopefully, more reveals for the series will continue, as there are no further updates given on what could come beyond the second season, yet. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments on the new reveal!







