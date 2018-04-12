JUJUTSU KAISEN Manga Series Releases New Promotional Video

The official shonenjumpofficial YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.42 animated promotional video for author Akutami Gege's action fantasy manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. The video serves as an invitation to readers to check out the manga series. The video has the Strongest Sorcerer give a special class and introduce the newcomer hero.



The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series has been publishing since March 5, 2018 under the Shounen Jump (Weekly) serialization. Also known as Sorcery Fight, the manga has 30 chapters out right now, the latest one was released on November 7.



This manga serves as a sequel to Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical School, a manga also written and drawn by Akutami. It is really short since it was developed as a quick prologue of Jujutsu Kaisen, it only has one chapter titled "The Cursed Child".



Yuuji is a genius at track and field. But he has zero interest running around in circles, he's happy as a clam in the Occult Research Club. Although he's only in the club for kicks, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life's about to get really strange in Sugisawa Town #3 High School!