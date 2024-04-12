KAIJU NO. 8 Debuts Ending Theme Song "Nobody" By American Band OneRepublic Ahead Of Anime Series Premiere

Back in February, TOHO Animation announced that the anime adaptation of the Kaiju No. 8 manga would feature an ending theme song by the American band OneRepublic.

The song, titled "Nobody," was heard briefly in the trailer for the upcoming anime series.

Now with less than a day until Kaiju No. 8 premieres, TOHO Animation has released the full track. Check it out below.

Animes don't typically feature theme songs performed by American bands which makes this collaboration especially exciting. OneRepublic has been around for quite some time now, but rose to national prominence in 2006 and 2007 with the release of their hit single "Apologize" on their debut album "Dreaming Out Loud."

In the years since, the band has produced multiple international hits including the songs "Counting Stars," "Good Life," and "All The Right Moves."

In May 2022, the band released "I Ain't Worried," which was featured on the soundtrack of the smash hit film Top Gun: Maverick. They also released the single "Mirage" in September 2022 for the Ubisoft video game Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Kaiju No. 8 will also feature an opening theme song, titled "Abyss" by YUNGBLUD. The English singer and songwriter is best known for songs featured in 13 Reasons Why and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. You can also hear a snippet of the opening theme "Abyss" in the trailer above.

We're excited to announce the Kaiju No. 8 Opening and Ending song performers!



Opening: 'Abyss' by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)



Ending: 'Nobody' by OneRepublic (@OneRepublic)#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/6e7nbsCYHx — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) February 29, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 makes its highly anticipated debut this week. The series will premiere on April 13 in Japan. Crunchyroll will be streaming subbed and dubbed versions of each episode live every week in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent at the same time it broadcasts in Japan.

Subbed episodes will be released at 7:00 a.m PT / 10 a.m. ET each week, followed by dubbed episodes at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET.

Kaiju No. 8 is based on the popular manga by Naoya Matsumoto. It's directed by Shigeyuki Miya at animation studio Production I.G. with composition and scripts by Ichiro Okouchi, character designs and chief animation direction from Tetsuya Nishio, kaiju design by Mahiro Maeda, art direction by Shinji Kimura, and music composed by Yuta Bandoh.

The official synopsis for the anime reads:

In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them.



“Let's wipe out the Kaiju together.”



Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition.



He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force’s 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her.



At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka’s ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together.



A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.



But Kafka doesn’t know that an imminent Kaiju threat is unexpectedly approaching him.

Are you excited for the debut of Kaiju No. 8?