KAIJU NO. 8 Reveals Two New Cast Additions, Including The Voice Of Kaiju No. 9

Following the debut of the fourth episode of Kaiju No. 8, Production I.G. has revealed two new additions to the voice cast.

The latest episode in the hit anime series marked the debut of Kaiju No. 9. We now know the actors voicing the character in both human and monster form.

Hiroyuki Yoshino (Present Mic in My Hero Academia) voices Kiaju No. 9, while Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki in Gintama) voices the human form, Takamichi Hodaka.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs weekly. New episodes debut every Saturday at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET for premium subscribers with subtitles. Dubbed versions of the episodes release the same day at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET in English, Latin American, Spanish, and more.

Speaking of episode dubs, the English voice actors for Kaiju No. 9 were also revealed on social media.

Kaiju No. 8 is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. The series follows Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old who joins The Defense Force to protect humanity. However, when a small Kaiju burrows itself inside of him, he gains superhuman strength and powers that allow him to go toe-to-toe with even the strongest Kaiju. Now part human, park Kaiju, Kafka works to earn the trust of his human teammates. As the creature inside begins to take over more frequently, Kafka fights to hold on to what makes him human.

The description from Crunchyroll reads:

In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join The Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity.

Kaiju No. 8 is directed by Shigeyuki Miya at animation studio Production I.G. with series composition and scripts written by Ichiro Okouchi, character designs and chief animation direction from Tetsuya Nishio, kaiju design by Mahiro Maeda, art direction by Shinji Kimura, and music composed by Yuta Bandoh.

Like its source material, the anime adaptation has been met with rave reviews and glowing response. The series has drawn comparisons to other popular mangas/animes like Attack on Titan and One-Punch Man, although it sets itself apart with its unique art style and characters, while simultaneously blending action and comedy.