KAKUSHIGOTO: MY DAD's SECRET AMBITION Manga Series Announces Conclusion

Koji Kumeta's Kakushigoto has announced its upcoming conclusion to the manga series. Hit the jump to hear all of the info on the ending!

In 2015, Koji Kumeta released the manga series Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition, is a story about a man Kakushi. He is a single father who writes best selling manga that isn't exactly for children. Because of this he is forced to keep that from his young daughter. However, that is easier said than done. The series released in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine and as of now, has released 11 volumes.

The manga was such a success, that an anime series soon followed. The series premeired this past April and has been developed by Yuta Murano and Aija-do. The series, has been streaming on Funimation, as well, as it airs. The anime has been just as successful as the manga and really manages to capture the heartwarming and simple line work that the manga does so well.

In a recent announcement from Mainichi Shimbum's Mantan Web site, the manga series will be reaching its conclusion. It has been revelaed that the series' 12th volume would, in fact, be the final volume. The revealed that the end was coming soon was made in the manga's 10th volume. That would put the ending of the series as releasing at the beginning of July.





Sad to see the series end? What will be next for Kumeta? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments. The final chapter of Kakushigoto is set to release on July 6th!