KEY JACK: KEEP ALIVE Long Running Manga Series Reaches The Climax Of Its Run

The two-decade-long manga series Key Jack: Keep Alive has announced that the manga has reached its climax. Hit the jump to learn more about what comes next for the series and creators!

One of the longer running manga series, Key Jack, sits firmly in the world of manga that has had a considerable following and multiple series; yet not many people know about it. The first chapter of the series released in 1999 and was created by Chika Shiomi.

The series tells the story of a young man with fantastic skill at picking locks. Running an underground ring of thievery, the reader sees the struggles that come with such a risky business.

Following the release of the first series, multiple spin-offs were later released over the next 20 years, including books such as Key Jack: Teenage Edition and Key Jack: Deadlock, in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

The most recent series, Key Jack: Keep Alive, began publishing Shioni's latest series in the pages of Akita Shoten's Mystery Bonita magazine, in 2018. The magazine is also known for publishing the fantasy series Crystal Dragon.

Following a two year publication run, however, an announcement has come in the magazine's most recent issue, that the series has officially reached its climax. The series concludes with its final volume, coming this fall, and no word on if another series will be following it up. Make sure to share your thoughts on the series in the comments below!





Since he can remember, Mikuriya Aki has always been able to open any lock he wants. He uses this special ability to run an underground business, cold-heartedly stealing whatever his clients ask in exchange for a million yen each time. Among his acquaintances are Rin, a nun who can see through anything, Kanbayashi Mitsuhiko, a specialist at gathering information, and Kiwami Ryuutaro, a childhood friend and loan shark.



Key Jack: Keep Alive will ship its final volume this October!