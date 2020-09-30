KING OF EDEN: A New Manga Is Now Available In The West Thanks To Yen Press

With Halloween season beginning, Yen Press is bringing a new horror comic to the west with King of Eden . Hit the jump to learn more about the scary-good new series!

This October horror gets a new look with the manga King of Eden. Published through Yen Press, the series is created by Takashi Nagasaki and artist Ignito. Signifying a one of a kind collaboration with both Korean and Japanese creators for this horror mystery series.

Since both Japan and Korea have timeless and very relevant takes on horror, King of Eden first grabs readers with the haunting cover that raises not just questions, but the hairs on the back of your neck. On the surface, the book seems to dance in a zombie/pandemic mystery, but there will definitely be some room for further surprises as readers dare to venture into its world.

Yen Press has recently begun publishing the series in the west and is even attainable in both print and digital! The series is a great addition for anyone looking for a frightening type of escapism as we approach the Halloween season.

Entire villages are going up in flames across the globe, with the same man left standing at the scene every time. Meanwhile, rumors abound of a highly contagious virus where those infected fly into a blind rage, killing anything and everything that crosses their path. As the death toll rises, agencies from nations around the world get together, looking for answers-How are these incidents connected? Who is that man? And most importantly...can the massacres be stopped before humanity is doomed?



