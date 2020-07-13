KINGDOM HEARTS III: Manga Adaption On Its Way To North America

As another Kingdom Hearts game releases, so too does the manga adaption. Now, it looks like Kingdom Hearts III will be making its way to the west. Hit the jump to learn more about when the comic will drop!

After over a decade of waiting, Tetsuya Nomura was finally able to release the much-anticipated game, Kingdom Hearts III, to fans in 2019. Upon its release, fans were finally able to conclude the battle between the keyblade warriors and the villainous Xehanort; however, once the story was over, some players felt a bit of a void.

With the DLC released and completed for many, some fans of the series may find it difficult to scratch the Kingdom Hearts itch. That itch, thankfully, will not be lasting for long as the manga adaption of the series, by Tetsuya Nomura and artist Shiro Amano is coming to North America, thanks to Yen Press!

The Kingdom Hearts games have always had a manga adaption of the games released around the same time as the game's launch. The manga for the game's latest release was highly anticipated, as the manga typically gives a more in-depth look at some of the characters.

With a winter 2020 release announced, all fans need to do is wait a little longer for the release of the highly anticipated manga adaption. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments section!