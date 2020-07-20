KINGDOM: Manga Taking Another Hiatus For A Few Weeks Until August

Historical manga series Kingdom has announced that another hiatus will be coming for the coming, until August. Hit the jump to learn more about when to expect the manga to return!

In 2006, Yasuhisa Hara launched the historical fiction manga, Kingdom, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine. As of now, the series has released 58 compiled volumes, so far, but is continuing with its publication.

Upon release, readers have taken a liking to the series and the story it has to tell; about a young orphan who fights to become a great general and unite his country. Since its debut, the manga has had an anime adaption that is now on its third season and a live-action film that released last year.

Recently, the manga has been going on a hiatus due to the research that the creator has to do to make sure that the story is historically correct. With a plan to write at least 100 volumes, its essential for Hara to make sure things are perfect.

A recent announcement from Weekly Young Jump has revealed that the manga will be taking another short hiatus; however no reason was given. For now, we can only wait for the manga's return in August. Make sure to share your thoughts on the hiatus in the usual spot!





The manga provides a fictionalized account of the Warring States period primarily through the experiences of the war orphan Xin and his comrades as he fights to become the greatest general under the heavens, and in doing so, unifying China for the first time in 500 years.



Kingdom will return to Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump on August 6th.